Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

PHYS opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

