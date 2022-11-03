Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 37 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $864,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $309.45 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.