Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

