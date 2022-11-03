Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,675,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.