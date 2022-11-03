Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 181,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

