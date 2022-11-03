abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,708 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock worth $729,303. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

