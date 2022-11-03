Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,400 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

