Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

