Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 81 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FedEx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,666,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FDX stock opened at $154.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

