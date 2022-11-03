Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.6 %

CHD stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

