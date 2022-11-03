Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Patterson Companies worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.