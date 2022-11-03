Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Down 3.5 %

MSCI opened at $453.74 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

