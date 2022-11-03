Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $178.21 on Thursday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $166.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.73.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

