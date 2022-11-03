Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 73.2% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,272,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.