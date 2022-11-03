Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,068 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

COPX stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

