McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

