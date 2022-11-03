Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in CareDx by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.05.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

