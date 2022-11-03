Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,743 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 291.45 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

