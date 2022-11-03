Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 156 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.