Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.