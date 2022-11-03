Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,977. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.