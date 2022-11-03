Royce & Associates LP Sells 342,468 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,468 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.23% of Aaron’s worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

AAN stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Bank of America cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Aaron’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.