Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.69) to GBX 2,900 ($33.53) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.