Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

