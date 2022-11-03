Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $49.37 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.

