Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,593 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRG. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,934,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Franchise Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after buying an additional 392,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 809,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 82,325 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

FRG opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FRG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

