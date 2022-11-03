Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 166 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

