Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $559.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $569.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.67.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

