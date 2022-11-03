SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,230,000 after buying an additional 527,748 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,759,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

