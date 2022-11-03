Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $280,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $190.64 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.63 and its 200 day moving average is $190.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

