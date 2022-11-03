Royce & Associates LP Buys 9,600 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.13% of Community Health Systems worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $398.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Community Health Systems

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

