iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359,536 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

