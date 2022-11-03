Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 538,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.13%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

