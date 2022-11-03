Royce & Associates LP Sells 98,258 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,258 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Rogers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.63. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

