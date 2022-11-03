Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,368 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.10% of Olympic Steel worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.46. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $709.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

