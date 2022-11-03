RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after purchasing an additional 208,690 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 35.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 590,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 153,417 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 4.5 %

RNR opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

