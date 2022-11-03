Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $316.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $537.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

