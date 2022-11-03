Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.35.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $347.25 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.29.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.