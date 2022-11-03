Lear Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

NYSE:LEA opened at $128.81 on Thursday. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 79.79%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

