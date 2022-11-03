Wedbush Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 655,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

