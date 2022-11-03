Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 71,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $3,758,826.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,466,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,724,153 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

