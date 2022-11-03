Brokers Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.