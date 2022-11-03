DA Davidson Weighs in on Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

