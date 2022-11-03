Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.
Hologic Price Performance
HOLX opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.
Institutional Trading of Hologic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hologic (HOLX)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.