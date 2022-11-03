Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

HOLX opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

