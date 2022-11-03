Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $47.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.