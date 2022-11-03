Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $194.37 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.85.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

