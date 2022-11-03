Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 13,654 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,850,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

