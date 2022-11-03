Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 82,666 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.40) to GBX 4,300 ($49.72) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.52) to GBX 5,450 ($63.01) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,340.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $52.78 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

