Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,473 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,514,000 after buying an additional 583,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.