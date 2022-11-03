Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,121,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.